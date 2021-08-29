Forecast calls for a comfortable end to August

MADISON (WKOW) - September 1st is on Wednesday and though August is ending... the nice conditions are just beginning.

The cold front passed through southern Wisconsin during the late morning hours on Sunday and now, cooler and drier air is filtering in from the upper levels of the atmosphere. Locally, we'll feel the change starting Monday.

Here's a look at how Monday will play out, hour by hour.

The quiet conditions are going to be sticking around through the middle of the week, that's when our winds will start to turn out of the south which will bring back the moisture.

Turning to Ida, she made landfall as a category 4 hurricane in Louisiana as one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the state when looking at winds. Ida had winds sustained around 150 miles per hour whereas Katrina had sustained winds around 125 miles per hour. Katrina, though, had a lower pressure than Ida.

Ida will weaken the further she moves inland with heavy rains expected to impact much of the lower Mississippi River Valley. Our cold front will actually help keep her remnants off to our southeast.