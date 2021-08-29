Green County deputies search for missing woman

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- Green County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman missing from New Glarus Sunday afternoon.

Deputies report Janet Lynn Pulvermacher, 65, was last seen at Edelweiss Golf Course around 1 p.m.

Authorities report Pulvermacher has long blonde hair, blue eyes, is five feet six inches, and is 155 pounds. They said she was last seen wearing a black top, pink shorts, and no shoes.

According to officials, Pulvermacher was acting unusual and walked off from family and friends while golfing. She may hide if approached.

If you have seen Pulvermacher, call the Green County Sheriff's Office at 608-328-9401.