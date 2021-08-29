Hurricane Ida brings déjà vu for Hurricane Katrina survivor

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hurricane Ida made landfall exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina, and for some the storm brought a sense of déjà vu.

Elizabeth Schoen said she still remembers the flooding from Katrina. In 2005, she was 21 and had just moved into her first home in New Orleans.

"My house was very close to the 17th Street Canal, actually, which was where the big levee break was," she said. "You heard 8 feet, 12 feet, 14 feet, and all these other depths of water."

Now, Hurricane Ida forced Schoen to evacuate again because similar storm surges are expected. However, meteorologists caution against comparing Ida with Katrina.

"Each storm is truly unique." Andy Boxell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Milwauke, said. "In terms of wind speed itself, Ida will be quite a bit stronger than what Katrina was. But, Katrina had a lot of impacts not only due to the wind and the rain but then problems with levees."

Hurricane Ida's 150 miles per hour gusts have brought in wind damage and the threat of storm surge, but Boxell said that's not the only potential threat to the area.

"Flooding," he said. "I'm still expecting a lot of rain with this, anywhere from 15 to 20 inches,. Certainly some past systems that have affected parts of the Gulf Coast, parts of the Texas coast, we've seen those storms stall. We don't expect that to happen with Ida."

Schoen said she wasn't willing to take any chances and evacuated with her two daughters. She says she's hopeful she'll be able to return to New Orleans soon.