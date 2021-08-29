Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a year off because of COVID-19, Madison Comic Con returned to Monona Terrace Sunday.

Hundreds of comic book fans and self-proclaimed nerds from the area came out dressed as their favorite comic book characters and got a look at comic book memorabilia.

Nick Canham was at the event and said it felt great getting back together with fellow comic book fans.

"It's actually our first time here so, it's great to see everyone out having fun," he said. "The costumes everyone has on are great. Just a really great time overall."

According to the event's website, everyone who attended also got free comic books.