Mazomanie home reported ‘total loss’ after fire

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- Residents and pets were able to get out, but their home is a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.

Dane County Communications was called about a single-family two-story house fire on the 20 block of N. John Street around 11:48 a.m.

Mazomanie Fire Department, Black Earth Fire Department, Dane County Sheriff's Office, plus EMS teams from Arena, Black Earth and Mazomanie responded to the incident.

Dane County Sheriff's Office reported the residents and pets inside were able to escape. But the home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, but it does not appear to be suspicious, according to the sheriff's office.