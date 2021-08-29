One dead after motorcycle crashes into semi-truck in Columbia County

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol said one man is dead after a motorcycle hit a semi-truck near Highway 33 at Cook St. and Jackson St. in Portage Sunday.

State Patrol said the driver of a motorcycle was headed west on Highway 33 when he lost control and hit a semi-truck that was traveling east on Cook St. The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries from the crash. He was a 39-year-old man from Portage.

All lanes of Highway 33 were closed for several hours Sunday because of the crash.

Officials have not released the names of the motorcyclist or the driver of the semi-truck, who is a 51-year-old man from Fond Du Lac.

The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post is investigating the crash.