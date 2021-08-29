Louisiana hospitals brimming with virus patients face Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Southern Lousiana’s hospitals are packed with patients from the latest coronavirus surge. Now many of them are confronting another challenge _ the Category 4 hurricane that slammed ashore Sunday.

Hurricane Ida struck as hospitals and their intensive care units were filled with patients with the highly contagious delta variant — amid low vaccination rates across Louisiana.

Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Lafouche Parish was coping with extensive roof damage and troubles with its phone system Sunday afternoon.

Gov. John Bel Edwards told The Associated Press the state’s big focus is on making sure there is enough generator power and water at hospitals to keep up with vital patient needs.