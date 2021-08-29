Poland detains activists for damaging barrier with Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thirteen activists have been detained in Poland for destroying part of a barbed wire fence that Polish authorities are building on the border with Belarus to stop migrants from coming in. Those arrested Sunday explained that it was an act of protest against Polish authorities for what they believe is the “inhuman treatment” of migrants seeking to enter the country. The interior minister said what the protesters did was “absolutely unacceptable” and they will be prosecuted. Polish media say those detained include 12 Poles and one Dutch citizen. The government in Warsaw accuses the president of Belarus of sending migrants from Iraq and Afghanistan across the border in a “hybrid war” to create instability in the 27-nation European Union.