FORT MCCOY (WKOW) -- U.S. Army soldiers have been handing out toys and other hygiene products to some of the Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy.

The Red Cross provided the supplies as part of "comfort kits." The 88th Readiness Division said more than 1,600 kits were available for distribution.

Refugees first started arriving in Wisconsin on August 22. There are nearly 3,000 refugees at Fort McCoy.