Relief from the heat, humidity in sight

MADISON (WKOW) - Another steamy, warm day is ahead of us this Sunday.

While high temperatures won't be as high as Saturday's, they'll still be above the average. Numbers in the mid-80s are likely for majority of southern Wisconsin.

Humidity is still in place, with dew points in the upper 60s.

Therefore, heat index values will likely peak in the upper 80s or 90 for some.

Sunday will be mainly dry. Shower chances look very low. Although, an isolated shower or sprinkle can't be completely ruled out. Timing would be morning until mid-afternoon.

The first sign of relief arrives overnight. Mostly clear skies are expected, with winds making a shift, and lows dropping down back to more mild values. The forecast low is 60.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday, dry all day. Dew points return to the 50s. Highs return to low 80s.

The comfortable weather continues to be a trend seen throughout majority of the work week. The next chance of showers or storms likely arrives Friday, overnight into Saturday as of now.

Highs will pick up, reaching the mid-80s once again starting Friday and into the weekend.