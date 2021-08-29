Skip to Content

Streak stopper: Tellez 3-run HR leads Brewers past Twins 6-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run home run as the Milwaukee Brewers muscled their way out of a three-game losing streak and beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2.

Aaron Ashby recorded his first major league win.

Luis Urías also homered, and Kolten Wong hit a two-run double for the Brewers.

Their first seven hits went for extra bases to help stop their first losing streak longer than two games since the All-Star break.

Griffin Jax took the loss. Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer for the Twins.

