Teen stabs man on Monroe Street

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have detained a 17-year-old in connection to stabbing a 20-year-old man on Monroe Street early Sunday morning.

The City of Madison Police Department was dispatched to a stabbing around 3 a.m. on the 1400 block of Monroe Street.

According to police, the 20-year-old victim arrived at the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening multiple stab wounds.

Officers reported the teenage suspect took off after stabbing the man but was later stopped and detained.

The departments said this is an active investigation and if you have any information about the incident, contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345.