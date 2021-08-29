Weightlifting passion pays off for senior punter Andy Vujnovich

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin senior punter Andy Vujnovich isn't your average punter. The Columbus, WI native became obsessed with weightlifting in high school. He continued that routine into college and muscled his way from Division 3 to Division 1.

Prior to transferring to Wisconsin, Vujnovich played at the University of Dubuque for two seasons. When he began training for his sophomore season, his punting coach noticed something different.

"I gained 30 pounds since I saw him, I filled out my body, and he just noticed that my punting skills have just grown," said Vujnovich."

His coach suggested Vujnovich should enter the transfer portal and test the waters. He played out his sophomore season and then decided to place his name in the pool.

"Luckily, he knew [Taylor Mehlhaff] here and we just started talking and got me into his head. He looked at my highlight film. They listed me as a preferred walk-on and I just took that offer right away. Playing for the home state team is an unreal moment and I couldn't just pass that up."

Vujnovich grew up watching the Wisconsin Badgers and still pinches himself whenever he's out on the field. Last season, he made his Wisconsin debut in front of empty stadiums. He's eagerly preparing to see them return for his senior year.

"60 minutes before the game when we go out to warm up for our punts, I'm going to hear the crowd. The actual live crowd, not the audio crowd that we heard last year. I'm actually ready for it. I wish it was game week right now but it'll come."

Instead of filtering out the noise, Vujnovich is preparing to feel the noise at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin kicks off the 2021 season against Penn State on Saturday, September 4.