Why some scientists flew into the eye of Hurricane Ida

MADISON (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration frequently track hurricanes, which coms with unique challenges due to the storms' size and location. This weekend, their attention is squarely focused on Hurricane Ida.

"The actual storm winds themselves are in the order of 150 miles per hour with higher gusts as it reaches the coast," Andy Boxell, an meteorologist at the NWS Milwaukee office, said.

Once the storm makes landfall, wind speeds can be estimated from actual observation stations. But before then, scientists have to use a collection of special tools.

Sunday morning, bands of this storm stretched into the Gulf of Mexico, and scientists used a special plane to gather wind speeds while the storm was over water.

"The hurricane hunter aircraft from NOAA is deployed," Boxell said. "Air Force Reserve flies those missions every six to eight hours during a situation like this, and they fly through the heart of that hurricane taking direct measurements on the aircraft and then also scanning with onboard Doppler radar."

The NWS said, in addition to wind, flooding could have a substantial impact on Louisiana and the Gulf Coast because Ida slowed down once it reached land.