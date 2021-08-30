Adjustments made at UW-Madison residence halls to accommodate increase in students

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students at UW-Madison are moving into the residence halls on campus this week.

Move-in days kicked off Monday morning. There are slotted times for students to move in through Thursday.

Over the next few days, about 8,500 students will move into University Housing. There are more students than normal living on campus this year.

To accommodate them, beds have been added to some of the rooms.

"We've taken some rooms that were larger doubles and turned them into triple spaces. We've taken some of the lounges and dens and turned them in to quad spaces," said Brendon Dybdahl, Dir. of Marketing and Communications for University Housing.

There are about 500 more students living in housing this year, compared to a typical year, which in 2019, that number was about 7,900.

The university said families helping their students move in should bring masks, a photo ID and a printed parking permit.