After months, Egypt frees reporter, activist, YouTube star

CAIRO (AP) — Two Egyptian lawyers say that authorities released an online comedian, a journalist and a political activist after they spent months in pre-trail detention. It’s the latest in a series of releases in recent months amid concerns by the U.S. and other international rights groups over the arrests and harassment of rights advocates and critics of the Egyptian president’s government. The lawyers say the three detained had walked free late Sunday from a police headquarters in Cairo. Prosecutors ordered their unconditional release pending separate investigations into charges ranging from disseminating false news and misuse of social media platforms, to joining a terror group.