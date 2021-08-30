Cantlay takes final automatic spot on US Ryder Cup team

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay has earned a spot in his first Ryder Cup. His victory in the BMW Championship gave him final automatic spot for the U.S. team. The other five are Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. There wasn’t much drama in the final qualifying event. Steve Stricker gets six captain’s picks after the Tour Championship next week. Cantlay was sure to be a pick. Tony Finau was at No. 6 until Cantlay knocked him out. He figures to be a pick, too. The big winner was Patrick Reed. He gets to play next week.