‘Crusade Fore A Cure’ event raises over $27,000 for breast cancer research

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 'Crusade Fore A Cure' charity golf fundraiser returned for its 11th year and comes back after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event hosted by the Edgewood girls' golf team raised just over $27,000 which will benefit breast cancer research at the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

This year, the playing field expanded to 20 participating schools and included teams from outside of the Madison-area. According to Edgewood girls' golf coach Peggy Kelly Gierhart, every team raised money in different ways, but they all did it to help benefit the same cause.

"When you get dressed up [in pink] and get to think about something bigger than yourself for [those that have been affected], it's always very touching to see that the girls think of the bigger picture," said Gierhart, who has co-planned the event since 2010.

Golfers and their coaches all wore pink as they played their 18 holes in the 5-person team scramble at Maple Bluff Country Club. Special pink tee markers and flags were also made for the event.