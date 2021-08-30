EU takes US off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions

BRUSSELS (AP) -- The European Union has recommended that its 27 nations reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infections there.

The decision by the European Council to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel reverses advice from June, when the bloc recommended lifting restrictions on U.S. travelers before the summer tourism season.

The guidance is nonbinding, though, and U.S. travelers should expect a mishmash of rules across the continent. National EU governments have the authority to decide whether they keep their borders open to U.S. tourists.

Coronavirus deaths have surged in the U.S. recently, rising to over 1,200 a day, and new daily cases are over 150,000 a day.