Expert: Hurricane Ida’s impact could raise gas prices 5-15 cents

(WKOW/CNN) — Gas prices across the nation have been hovering around $3 for several months, and officials say a recent slight decline in prices won't last.

Currently, according to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.15. According to GasBuddy, Wisconsinites are, on average, paying $2.99 per gallon of gas.

But, the progress in prices has one significant hurdle: Hurricane Ida.

"While the national average price of gasoline declined yet again over the last week, Hurricane Ida has been causing countless disruptions to critical infrastructure, including oil production, refineries and pipelines," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

According to CNN, the storm paused much of the gasoline refining and oil production along the Gulf Coast. Shell, Phillips 66 and Exxon temporarily closed refineries. About 96% of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was also brought to a halt.

"I expect the national average to rise in the neighborhood of 5-15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks- far smaller than the impact from Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, but with damage assessments still to come, it’s possible we see slight deviation from that," De Haan said.

De Haan said another factor that could impact the rise in gas prices is flooding. Still he says the odds of a "massive surge in gas prices nationwide are extremely low."