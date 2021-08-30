Families concerned after kindergarten students left Sun Prairie school unsupervised

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Some families in Sun Prairie are concerned after two kindergarten students left a school's grounds last week unsupervised and walked blocks near a busy street.

Carl Sarbacker says his girlfriend went to pick up her five-year-old daughter at C.H. Bird Elementary Wednesday at dismissal time only to find her already gone.

"The teacher told us they put her in a van and watched her drive away," Sarbacker says.

"I'm thinking my little one is in a car with a strange man and what can be happening to her," he says.

Sarbacker says the teacher mistakenly believed the child had found her appropriate ride home but surveillance cameras on school grounds revealed she apparently entered no vehicle.

Sarbacker says he discovered the girl had walked with a kindergarten classmate to the family home about four walks away on busy Bird Street.

The other child walked the distance back to school, again unsupervised, according to Sun Prairie Police Lieutenant Ryan Cox.

The five-year-old classmate's mother, Shannon Maloney, says it's disturbing.

"These kids walked all the way from Bird (Street), all the way to that bridge on Bird Street going over the highway and my daughter walked all the way back," Maloney says. "That's a long time for kids to be unsupervised."

Members of both families say they were familiar with dismissal pick up line routines from emails previously exchanged with school officials or from previous experience at the school and are disappointed those responsible for the children as school ended were not more conscientious.

"You sign up to keep track of all our kids," Sarbacker says. "Thank God nothing happened to our kid but there's nothing being done."

"We take steps at all of our schools to ensure students are accounted for," Sun Prairie School District Spokesperson Patricia Lux says. "The district is working with the school to ensure appropriate measures are taken before and after school. The school is working directly with the caregivers."

Maloney says she's gratified the two kindergarten classmates took it upon themselves to devise a way to try to stay safe on their own.

"The two girls proceeded to go 'buddy-style' up to the other girl's house," Maloney says.

Sarbacker says many staff at the school searched for his household's child, but feels the classroom teacher was derelict in allowing two students to become unaccounted for.

"She dropped the ball," Sarbacker maintains.