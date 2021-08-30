Fighting in southern Syria city kills 4 soldiers, 1 civilian

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian government forces have shelled rebel-held parts of a volatile southern city killing at least one person, while insurgent attacks on army checkpoints killed four soldiers. The violence Monday comes after Russian-brokered talks to end the presence of opposition fighters in the area collapsed. Syria’s state media reported that government forces retaliated against fire by opposition fighters inside the city of Daraa. But the opposition said troops are pressing in their offensive to force insurgents to surrender. Russia has been mediating a new deal to end the recent fighting in Daraa, in which insurgents who reject the Russia-brokered deal will have to leave the region.