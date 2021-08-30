Firefighters called to fire on Atwood Avenue in Madison
MADISON (WKOW) -- Firefighters were called to a report of a fire on Atwood Avenue Monday night.
The Dane County Communications Center says the fire was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Atwood.
A 27 News crew member at the scene saw workers of Madison-Kipp Corporation outside their building. They say at one point, they did see smoke coming from their building.
Madison-Kipp employees were let back inside around 10:30 p.m.
Dispatchers tell 27 News no injuries were reported.