Flood Warning issued August 30 at 9:18PM CDT until September 3 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Yellow River at Necedah.

* From this evening to Friday morning.

* At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 16.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 7:00 PM CDT Monday was 16.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet

early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage

early Thursday afternoon.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6

feet on 05/21/2017.