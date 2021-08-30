Flood Warning issued August 30 at 9:18PM CDT until September 3 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 30 at 9:18PM CDT until September 3 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River at Necedah.
* From this evening to Friday morning.
* At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 16.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:00 PM CDT Monday was 16.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet
early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday afternoon.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6
feet on 05/21/2017.