Gov. Evers announces over $5.2 million investment into Madison transit services

MADISON (WKOW) — On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced an over $5.2 million investment in transit services for the city of Madison.

According to a release from the governor's office, the investment is coming from Wisconsin's American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The announcement comes after last week's news of a $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, a $200 million Neighborhood Investment Fund, and $50 million Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment grant program. All funds are meant to help the community get back on its feet from the COVID-19 pandemic and address the equity gap in Wisconsin.

“I often talk about connecting the dots, and that's what our vital transit systems do across our state, helping workers, families, and students get from point A to point B safely,” said Gov. Evers. “For our most urban centers to be targeted by Republican cuts during the last budget was a slap in the face to the disproportionate number of Wisconsinites in those communities who depend on public transit to get to school, work, doctor's appointments—you name it. I am glad to be putting our ARPA funds to good use in these communities to help ensure our families, workers and businesses, and our economic drivers for the state continue to bounce back from the pandemic and see long-term economic recovery.”

The investment will serve to fill the gap left by the state budget and help residents get to work, school, doctor's appointments, and so much more.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway thanked the governor and said "restoring some of Madison’s transit aid, which was unfairly cut by the legislature, will directly benefit our economy by getting people to work, shopping, school and more. It will also allow us to continue our partnerships with surrounding communities, which bring better transportation options to our region.”