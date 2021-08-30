Law enforcement report missing Illinois woman found dead in Wisconsin

TOWN OF BRISTOL (WKOW) -- Authorities identified on Monday a person found dead in a car in the town of Bristol as an Illinois woman missing since Aug. 24.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office and Sun Prairie Police Department responded to a report of a person found dead in a car on the 1700 block of Columbus Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Law enforcement said the car was found in a soybean field.

The sheriff's office identified the driver and sole individual in the car as Valorie McCreath, 71, of Rockton, IL.

Officials say the cause of death is not suspicious. McCreath was not wearing a seatbelt and died from an injury she received in the crash.