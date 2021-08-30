Madison preschools face uphill battle with COVID, historically low enrollment

MADISON (WKOW) -- As preschool-aged children head back to school this week, teachers and administrators say they're dealing with a multitude of new problems that they've never had to deal with before — all because of COVID-19.

Nikki Storck has taught 4-K kids in Madison for more than 20 years, and she says she's working harder than ever to make sure her students are safe to return.

"It is a lot more work on the part of teachers but I think it's worth it to be back in person," Storck said.

Storck says on top of the daunting task of keeping small kids away from each other, she also has to make sure they're masked and practice proper hygiene.

"Every time they're in and out of the room — hand sanitizer, hand sanitizer," Storck said. "When they're in and out of centers — masks on. And then keeping three feet apart."

On top of worrying about keeping kids healthy, school officials are also dealing with a huge decrease in enrollment.

Culleen Witthuhn, Madison Metropolitan School District's (MMSD) Director of Early Learning, said only 1,300 students enrolled in 4-K this year. That's compared to 1,700 before the pandemic.

"Enrollment and finding children for our programs, it's not only an issue for Madison schools, but all early learning programs," Witthuhn said.

She said recent surveys showed that families were scared to send their kids back to school with other, unvaccinated preschoolers. MMSD is providing a virtual option for elementary school kids this year for cautious families.

At University Houses Preschool, teachers are holding classes completely outdoors to make families more comfortable, after a significant enrollment decrease affected business.

University Houses Preschool is offering all outdoor preschool for kids until case numbers go down or it gets too cold out. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

"Last year we did go to virtual and it was really hard for younger kids," University Houses Preschool Director Karen Beck said. "But we're hoping with outdoors more kids will be able to stay in preschool."

Beck, Storck and other teachers say it's an uphill battle, but they'll do whatever is needed to bring kids back to in-person learning.

"Just to be back and see them interact with each other and learn — that's probably what I'm most excited about," Storck said.