Man who pled guilty in 4 spa deaths was in court for other 4

ATLANTA (AP) — A man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta area massage businesses who has already pleaded guilty in four of those killings appeared briefly in court Monday but did not enter a plea in the other four slayings.

Robert Aaron Long is accused of shooting four people to death at a massage business in Cherokee County on March 16.

Authorities say he then killed four more people at two massage businesses in Atlanta.

Six of the eight slain victims were women of Asian descent.

He pleaded guilty in the Cherokee County killings last month and received four sentences of life without parole plus an additional 35 years.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in the Fulton County killings.

But the reading of the indictment and entering of a plea was postponed until Sept. 28.