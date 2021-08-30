Man faces 10 years in prison after LA fireworks explosion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South Los Angeles backyard — which were later improperly detonated by police, likely causing a massive blast in late June that rocked a neighborhood and injured 17 people — now faces a decade in federal prison. Five Los Angeles police bomb technicians overloaded a containment chamber with the illegal fireworks above the equipment’s safety rating on June 30 after authorities were called to a South LA home for a huge stash of fireworks. The illegal fireworks were found at the home of Arturo Ceja III, who pleaded guilty Monday to one count of transportation of explosives without a license. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.