Mild and dry trend to end August
MADISON (WKOW) - After a hot, humid and stormy weather pattern last week, conditions are much cooler and quieter this week.
SET UP
A cold front passed through Wisconsin ushering in lower humidity and lower temperatures as a high pressure system moves in from Canada.
TODAY
A few areas of fog early then mostly sunny, dry and mild with a high of 81°.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear with a low of 59°.
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.
Overnight, expect a cooler trend with a low of 55°.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 77°.
Overnight low of 54°.
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.
Overnight low of 60°.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny with a touch more humidity and a few showers and storms possible with a high of 78°.
A few more showers are possible at night with a low of 63°.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible and a high of 78°.
Overnight low around 60°.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.