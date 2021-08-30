Mild and dry trend to end August

MADISON (WKOW) - After a hot, humid and stormy weather pattern last week, conditions are much cooler and quieter this week.

You can open up the windows again!

SET UP

A cold front passed through Wisconsin ushering in lower humidity and lower temperatures as a high pressure system moves in from Canada.

TODAY

A few areas of fog early then mostly sunny, dry and mild with a high of 81°.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear with a low of 59°.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.



Overnight, expect a cooler trend with a low of 55°.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny with a high of 77°.



Overnight low of 54°.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.



Overnight low of 60°.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny with a touch more humidity and a few showers and storms possible with a high of 78°.



A few more showers are possible at night with a low of 63°.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible and a high of 78°.



Overnight low around 60°.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.