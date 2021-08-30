Skip to Content

Mild and dry trend to end August

MADISON (WKOW) - After a hot, humid and stormy weather pattern last week, conditions are much cooler and quieter this week.

You can open up the windows again!

SET UP
A cold front passed through Wisconsin ushering in lower humidity and lower temperatures as a high pressure system moves in from Canada.

TODAY
A few areas of fog early then mostly sunny, dry and mild with a high of 81°.

TONIGHT
Mostly clear with a low of 59°.

TUESDAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.

Overnight, expect a cooler trend with a low of 55°.

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 77°.

Overnight low of 54°.

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.

Overnight low of 60°.

FRIDAY
Partly sunny with a touch more humidity and a few showers and storms possible with a high of 78°.

A few more showers are possible at night with a low of 63°.

SATURDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible and a high of 78°.

Overnight low around 60°.

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.

Lower humidity much of this week
