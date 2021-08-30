Mineral Point Opera House requiring proof of vaccination

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- The Mineral Point Opera House (MPOH) announced starting Sept. 1, all staff, volunteers, and audience members attending events will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours before an event.

In a press release from MPOH, they are updating their mitigation policy due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Those policy updates include all staff, volunteers, and audience members will need to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination from 14 days before an event or a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours before, as of Sept. 1. Starting on Oct. 1, everyone at an MPOH event must provide proof of full vaccination status 14 days before an event or a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours beforehand.

Audience members ineligible for the vaccine due to age will be able to attend with proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours.

MPOH will consider the following as acceptable proof of vaccination status:

The original COVID-19 vaccination document or negative test result

A physical paper copy of either document

A snapshot on your mobile device of either document

MPOH plan to follow the City of Mineral Point's policies requiring all audience members, staff, volunteers, and performers in municipal buildings to wear masks or face coverings while not eating, drinking, or performing, regardless of vaccination status.

If you have purchased a ticket but no longer wish to attend a show at the Opera House, send an email to refund@mpoh.org with your name, the event name, and the number of tickets purchased to the event.

For more information on the Opera House's COVID-19 mitigation plan and recommended guidelines, please visit https://mpoh.org/covid.