Missing Wood County teen traveling with missing Utah teen

MADISON (WKOW) — Police are providing more information on missing teen out of Wood County.

The original alert was issued for 15-year-old Elexa Cooley, who left her home with Roby Parker and may be traveling to Utah.

Police now say another teen is with them: 15-year-old Tevan Bisby from Utah, who is listed as missing person.

Police say they believe the three of them are still believed to be in the Madison area.

Police describe Elexa's special identifiers as: both ears pierced with baby blue gauges, tattoos on her calf and right thigh, and wears glasses.

If you have any information about Elexa's whereabouts, contact the Wood County Sheriff's Department at 715-421-8700.