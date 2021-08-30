Missouri prosecutor files motion to free longtime inmate

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor has filed a motion asking a judge to exonerate a man who has been imprisoned for four decades for a triple murder that she and many others do not believe he committed. The motion was filed Saturday and made public Monday. It stems from a new law that gives local prosecutors the authority to ask judges to exonerate prisoners they believe are innocent. Members of the team that prosecuted Strickland, federal prosecutors in the Western District of Missouri, Jackson County’s presiding judge, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and some Republican members of Missouri Legislature have all said Strickland should be released.