MMSD board passes resolution for administrators to draft COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) held a special meeting Monday night where they voted on a resolution for district administrators to draft a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff, the board unanimously voted to pass the resolution.

The Board of Education attended a meeting at 5:30 p.m. to discuss and then vote on whether the school district should require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins made the recommendation Friday. And Madison Teachers Inc. release a statement in support of a mandate earlier Monday.

In the discussion, board members spoke about the language or the word "mandate," how Milwaukee public school have passed a COVID-19 mandate, and which situations would allow staff to opt out of the vaccine mandate.

The goal was to provide as much protection for both MMSD students and staff against COVID-19. After the discussion, the board voted unanimously in favor of the district drafting a vaccine policy.

A vote on the plan will happen at the board of education meeting on Sept. 27.