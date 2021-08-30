MTI releases statement supporting MMSD staff vaccine mandate

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Teachers Inc. (MTI) Board of Directors releases a statement Monday supporting the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) staff vaccination mandate and increased mitigation measures to make both the schools and workplaces safe.

"Madison Teachers Inc. continues to advocate for maximum enforcement of layered safety mitigation and encourages eligible individuals to be vaccinated," the statement says in part. "MTI members overwhelmingly agree that MMSD staff should share proof of their COVID-19 vaccination to the employer, or be subject to weekly testing. Our Union supports maintaining the highest level of public safety for all MMSD students and staff.

On Friday, the MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins said in a press conference he was in favor of requiring all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

MTI makes the statement on the same day the issue of a vaccine mandate is being taken up at the district's special school board meeting.

MTI says in full: