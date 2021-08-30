UPDATE: Officials report gas leak in Fennimore is under control

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office said the gas has been shut off and everything is back open.

Officials said those impacted can return to their homes and road are open again.

FENNIMORE (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a gas leak in Fennimore, Monday morning.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook, a gas line was struck at the intersection of 8th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Officials said law enforcement, fire, and EMS crews are evacuating a two block radius around the intersection and a detour route has been set.

According to authorities, the Fennimore High School is the meeting point for all evacuees. They are asking evacuees to respond to the high school and check in with Grant County Emergency Management personnel.

The sheriff's office said WE Energies has been notified, but there is no estimate time it will be cleared by.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.