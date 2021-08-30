‘Peeping tom’ suspect arrested, police still seeking information

MADISON (WKOW) — A man accused of peeping into the windows of homes of residents in a Madison neighborhood has been arrested, but police are still seeking information on the case.

According to an incident report from Madison Police Department, Brian Lins, 50, was arrested on August 27 for bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

27 News had previously reported on resident concern of a peeping tom after home security video reportedly caught the suspect looking into the window of a neighbor's home.

Lins' arrest came after a resident of the 600 block of East Mifflin Street contacted police on August 23. The resident told police he had seen social media posts about a potential prowler and could identify him. Further, police say they were able to identify victims that had not reported the incident to police earlier in August.

Still, MPD is seeking additional witnesses with information on the cases. Those who have information should contact MPD 608-255-2345.