Portage Community School District looks forward to a more normal start to the year

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The Portage Community School District is preparing to go back to school this week.

Monday on Wake Up Wisconsin, District Administrator Josh Sween stopped by to talk about what the start of the school year will look like for students and staff there.

Sween said in June, school leaders were optimistic about going back into the year with few COVID-19 safety measures, but once the Delta Variant starting spreading and cases went up again, they had to make some changes.

"We went back to a lot of the same mitigation strategies that we use last year that seemed to work very well, including masks, distancing, and a number of the other cleaning things that we had to do last year," he said.

A letter to families explains the measures the district will take.

Despite the setback, Sween said many kids are looking forward to a more normal start to the school year.

"I know it's not going to be as normal as we hoped it would. But everybody in the district here five days a week in person is something that's going to be really exciting," said Sween.

There have already been two football games this year and students are looking forward to enjoying extra events, like a homecoming this year.