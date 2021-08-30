Back-to-School: Readjusting to ‘normal’ sleep schedule

As many children adjust to a more ‘normal’ school schedule for the first time in more than a year, parents are thinking about the return of stricter bedtimes and a more-regular sleep schedule.

Doctors say adequate sleep is important, especially for little ones who are spending a good portion of their day in a classroom, but how do you know if your child is missing out on quality rest?

"I think the parents need to maintain a high index of suspicion," says pediatric cardiologist, Dr. Carissa Baker-Smith. "But certainly if you find that your child is having difficulty focusing during the day, find that they are waking up multiple times per night, that can be a sure sign that they're having some disrupted sleep."

And when it comes to risk factors surrounding inadequate sleep, doctors say sleep apnea isn't just cause for concern in adults.

"So many parents, providers, and people think about sleep apnea affecting older people, but it can occur in kids," says Baker-Smith. "And we do know that there are some risk factors for obstructive sleep apnea. Those include having a facial structure that contributes to airway obstruction. So, that can mean having more of a recessed chin, it can also mean having a very large tonsils or adenoids, that may need to be removed."

Doctors also say your child's weight can have an impact on a restful night's sleep.

"Unhealthy weight for height can be another risk factor," says Baker-Smith. "We describe it as obesity and not in a stigmatizing way, but in a way that lets parents know that there can be excess soft tissue that kind of collapses in or contributes to the collapse of the airway when a child is sleeping."

As the process of readjusting to a regular, healthy sleep schedule, doctors say parents should think globally when it comes to their child's health. Sleep is important, but don't lose focus on diet, exercise and mental health.

