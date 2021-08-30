Red Cross of Wisconsin volunteers on scene in Louisiana

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Hurricane Ida struck exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina.

The American Red Cross used what they learned from Katrina to devise a plan for Ida’s devastating impact.

One course of action for the Red Cross is preparedness: to deliver resources to locations before storms arrive. Three volunteers from Wisconsin arrived in Louisiana prior to Ida’s landfall. The volunteers moved supplies and set up locations for locals to seek shelter in.

“We had three volunteers from Wisconsin who went down there ahead of Ida’s landfall. Two from the Madison area, one from the Wausau area,” said Justin Kern, the Communications Director at the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.

The preparedness plan came from the experiences learned from Hurricane Katrina.

Wisconsin is a “deployment” state for natural disasters across the country. Volunteers travel to disasters usually not seen in Wisconsin such as hurricanes and wildfires. The ability to provide resources over vast distances is thanks to donations.

“The reason we are able to send everything to get it in place and to help people in the immediacy, right when they need it, from something like this Hurricane is because of the generosity of the American Public,” detailed Kern.

If individuals have an interest in becoming a volunteer, visit the Red Cross website. Through training, new volunteers may help out with the next disaster response.

To donate, visit the Red Cross donation page or text 90999 to make an immediate gift of $10.