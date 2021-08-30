Rettke, Hilley earn Big Ten honors

MADISON (WKOW) -- Graduate students Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley were honored by the Big Ten Conference on Monday. Rettke was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the 10th time in her career. Hilly earned her 13th Big Ten Setter of the Week honors.

The 6-foot-8 middle blocker, Rettke posted 14 kills along with seven blocks in Saturday's win against No. 10 Baylor. She has averaged 3.33 kills and 1.67 blocks per set while hitting .541 after the weekend's two matches to open up the season.

Hilley collected her first double-double of the season with 46 helpers and 10 digs in the win against Baylor. She's the Big Ten leader with 12.14 assists per set.

Wisconsin (2-0) hosts Dayton (2-1) on Thursday and Friday in the UW Field House.