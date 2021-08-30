Wife of Sen. Andre Jacque releases statement following his COVID-19 hospitalization

(WKOW) -- The wife of Senator Andre Jacque has released a statement following his hospitalization for COVID-19.

Senator Jacque (R-De Pere) was first taken to the hospital August 17. Last week, a spokesperson for the senator said Jacque was intubated and placed on a ventilator on August 23. The spokesperson said Jacque's condition was stable.

On August 30, Jacque's wife, Renee, emailed a statement to our Green Bay affiliate, WBAY-TV. It reads:

“My children and I are filled with humble gratitude for the remarkable, compassionate medical professionals that are working tirelessly to care for Andre in the hospital. Speaking on my family’s experience, 5 of our 8 family members tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 3 fully vaccinated people in our family, there was one breakthrough case of COVID-19 with mild symptoms. While vaccination is a personal choice, I ask that those individuals who are eligible and able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine please consider placing their trust in the medical professionals who recommend it. These professionals, and their peers, are those whom we have also placed our trust in to care for my husband. We are so thankful for the generous outpour of heartfelt well wishes and sincere prayers for Andre and for our family.”

Senator Jacque has been a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates. It is unclear whether he has been vaccinated for COVID-19.