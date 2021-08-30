Woman struck and killed by falling tree in Columbia County

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) -- A woman who was a passenger on an off-road vehicle was struck and killed by a falling tree in Columbia County.

Sheriff's officials say dispatchers got a call Sunday afternoon about the injured woman who was trapped in the Town of Lewiston.

First responders crossed field paths to reach the scene. They found a large oak tree has fallen onto the off-road vehicle as the woman and her husband were mowing the path.

The woman was taken to an ambulance waiting at the roadside, but living saving measures were unsuccessful. Her husband sustained non-life threatening injuries.