‘A lot of sleepless nights’: Afghanistan veteran upset with handling of withdrawal, GOP tone toward refugees

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the past several days, Jason Church has been buried in his phone working as a middle man. The retired U.S. Army captain said Tuesday he's been trying to connect military personnel helping evacuate Americans and refugees in Kabul with contacts he has at the State Department or from his days working in the office of Senator Ron Johnson.

"It's been a lot of sleepless nights," Church said. "The time difference is pretty brutal and up until the last U.S. soldier left Afghanistan, we were trying everything we could to get them through the gates and it's tough."

Church, who lost both of his legs in 2012 while deployed in the Afghan province of Kandahar, said he was disappointed with the Biden administration's handling of the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies. The U.S. stuck to its August 31 deadline; the final military plane left with as many as 200 American citizens still hoping to leave and numerous Afghans in fear of Taliban reprisal after having aided the U.S. military over the last 20 years.

"I come from a mentality and world that you leave no one behind," Church said. "You just don't because that's your reputation and integrity as a nation. So, to me, I find the fact we left people there unacceptable."

Biden in his address Tuesday said he disagreed with critics of the evacuation; he said the State Department had issued warnings about the pending withdrawal since March. Biden has previously said the U.S. abided by the Afghan government's wishes to avoid mass evacuations prior to the withdrawal out of concerns it would undermine the government's standing.

"We reached out 19 times to Americans in Afghanistan with multiple warnings," Biden said Tuesday.

Church said he wanted the U.S. to commit to rescuing every last American and Afghan ally who sought to escape, emphasizing multiple times in the interview the country owed it to Afghans who'd been promised a better life.

"I mean military assets assuming risk, going into places that may be difficult and getting the people that are Americans and Afghan allies out of those areas and situations," Church said. "I think we've lost a lot of our capability to do that."

Full interview with Jason Church:

Frustrated with 'fear-mongering'

Church ran unsuccessfully for Congress last year, losing the 7th district Republican primary to Rep. Tom Tiffany.

Church said Tuesday he felt too many people in his party were focusing too much of their attention on the threat of terrorists sneaking onto flights out of Kabul. Church said he worried the tone of some conservative lawmakers would lead to Afghan refugees being mistreated or shunned upon their resettlement in the U.S.

"If the Afghans arrive here and we treat them like second-class citizens, we'll isolate them," Church said. "We'll put them aside and then, frankly, I think we'll prove elements of the Taliban right - that we are selfish people that will try to wipe our hands clean of any mess we make."

Two separate Republican delegations visited Fort McCoy last week where, as of Friday, about 3,000 refugees were being temporarily housed. Sen. Johnson and five lawmakers visited last Wednesday before the state's five congressional Republicans toured the base Friday.

On both occasions, the GOP politicians said they believed the vast majority of Afghans coming into the U.S. were no threat and earnestly wanted to begin a new life away from Taliban rule. Lawmakers then expressed concern the Biden administration was rushing the vetting process.

"We cannot have terror imported into the United States," Tiffany said Friday.

Church said if the lawmakers were truly bothered by screening protocols, they should pursue legislation as opposed to using press conferences to raise the possibility of a terrorist attack.

"Convince your colleagues to convene and pass legislation and laws that force the president to do things you're asking him to do," Church said. "You have that power. You can force the executive to do something. So instead of going out and peddling fear on TV, go and legislate."