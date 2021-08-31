Skip to Content

ANALYSIS: China extends control with online gaming crackdown

New
6:42 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Hugely popular online games and celebrity culture are the latest targets in the ruling Communist Party’s campaign to encourage China’s public to align with its political and economic vision. Rules that take effect Wednesday cut the amount of game time children are allowed by more than two-thirds to three hours a week. The rules add to a drumbeat of initiatives under President Xi Jinping that are aimed at cajoling or forcing the public and companies into line with what Beijing deems best for China.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content