Armed robber targets Madison restaurant, gets away with cash

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant Monday night.

Police said it happened just before 9 p.m. at the Milio's Sandwich Shop in the 2200 block of East Johnson Street.

The suspect entered the restaurant and announced "this is a robbery," while pointing a handgun at the employees.

The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of cash and has still not been located.

If you have information about this crime, you are asked to contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.