Back-to-School: Shopping for last-minute supplies

MADISON (WKOW) -- With so many schools going back this week, parents are rushing to the stores to get back-to-school supplies and some may be running into problems.

"A lot of the supplies in stores here were kind of picked through by the time we got to it, but we went online, and they make it super easy," said Alisa Sleep, Madisonmom.com owner and area mom.

Sleep said Target.com is where her family did their shopping.

But other stores have pick-up and shipping options too, including Staples. They have a partnership with Instacart, that can bring supplies to you the same day.

If you're still not having luck stocking up on supplies, schools recommend getting what you can now and going back for the rest once stores restock in the next few weeks.