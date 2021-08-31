Badgers dismiss RB Loyal Crawford from team

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Loyal Crawford faces charges of criminal disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed, according to the UW Police Department.

Per an email from UWPD public information officer Marc Lovicott, there was an altercation in a residence hall on August 22. During the incident, Crawford armed himself with a knife.

The fight led to minor injuries, none caused by the knife.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Badgers football coach Paul Chryst has announced that freshman running back Loyal Crawford has been dismissed from the team. Chryst also announced freshman running back Antwan Roberts has been suspended.

Crawford joined the squad from Eau Claire. Roberts arrived in Madison from Nashville, Tenn.

Wisconsin Athletics did not provide a reason for the dismissal or suspension.

The Badgers are slated to start the season Saturday at home against Penn State at 11 a.m.