Dane County Sheriff’s deputies rescue drowning fawn from family pool

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD (WKOW) -- Two deputies guided a drowning fawn out of a family pool Tuesday after a homeowner noticed it had fallen in and was having trouble staying above the water.

According to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call at 1:11 p.m. Monday from a homeowner on the 7000 block of Hickory Run in the Town of Springfield. Two nearby deputies responded, finding a young buck that had fallen in while foraging for food.

With encouragement from deputies and the use of a pool skimmer, they guided the deer into the shallow end of the pool. The deputies managed to corner the deer to help it out, but the deer jumped out of the pool by itself and ran off at the notion of human contact, nearly kicking one of the deputies in the process.

The deer was tired but unharmed after its inadvertent swim.