Data: Nearly 94 percent of counties in the US considered to be at high risk of transmitting COVID-19

UNDATED (WREX) — Nearly every county in the country is considered to be at high risk of transmitting COVID-19.

According to new data from the CDC, 3,021 of 3,219 counties in the U.S. are considered in the high risk warning level of transmitting the virus, or 93.82%.

Here’s a look at the stats of all 3,219 counties the CDC has data from:

High: 3,021 counties (93.82%)

Substantial: 91 counties (2.83%)

Moderate: 22 counties (0.68%)

Low: 85 counties (2.64%)

It’s been about a month since the CDC reversed course on some masking guidelines saying that that even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

It further narrowed that guidance to counties that have substantial or high risk of transmission of COVID-19. The guidance looks at where new cases are more than 50 per 100,000 people or where the 7-day positivity rates are more than 8%.

In Illinois, 103 of 104 counties are currently considered to be at high risk of transmitting the virus. The only county which is not at high risk, Putnam County, is at substantial risk, according to the CDC.

Coronavirus Resources